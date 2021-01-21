Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) went up by 12.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.66. The company’s stock price has collected 11.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Chimerix Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ :CMRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMRX is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Chimerix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is $0.54 above the current price. CMRX currently public float of 51.15M and currently shorts hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMRX was 889.16K shares.

CMRX’s Market Performance

CMRX stocks went up by 11.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 68.45% and a quarterly performance of 218.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 338.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.50% for Chimerix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 49.54% for CMRX stocks with a simple moving average of 177.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMRX

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMRX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for CMRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2018.

FBR Capital gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to CMRX, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

CMRX Trading at 90.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.91%, as shares surge +75.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +195.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMRX rose by +11.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +586.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.30. In addition, Chimerix Inc. saw 89.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMRX starting from Jakeman David, who sale 4,270 shares at the price of $2.48 back on Oct 02. After this action, Jakeman David now owns 85,117 shares of Chimerix Inc., valued at $10,590 using the latest closing price.

Meyer Robert J., the Director of Chimerix Inc., purchase 3,500 shares at $2.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Meyer Robert J. is holding 13,500 shares at $10,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-361.31 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Chimerix Inc. stands at -899.24. The total capital return value is set at -31.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.25. Equity return is now at value -36.50, with -33.50 for asset returns.

Based on Chimerix Inc. (CMRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.77. Total debt to assets is 0.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 18.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.80.