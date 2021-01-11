Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) went down by -8.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.89. The company’s stock price has collected 2.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/07/21 that Cerence In Motion: Leader in Conversational AI for Mobility to Host Product Launch Event for New Technologies and Services

Is It Worth Investing in Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ :CRNC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Cerence Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $97.20, which is -$9.44 below the current price. CRNC currently public float of 36.79M and currently shorts hold a 14.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRNC was 646.58K shares.

CRNC’s Market Performance

CRNC stocks went up by 2.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.00% and a quarterly performance of 97.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 399.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.18% for Cerence Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.78% for CRNC stocks with a simple moving average of 102.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNC stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CRNC by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for CRNC in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $105 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRNC reach a price target of $93. The rating they have provided for CRNC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 10th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to CRNC, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

CRNC Trading at 22.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.27%, as shares surge +17.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNC rose by +2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +527.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.71. In addition, Cerence Inc. saw 2.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRNC starting from Ortmanns Stefan, who sale 3,344 shares at the price of $100.39 back on Jan 04. After this action, Ortmanns Stefan now owns 155,270 shares of Cerence Inc., valued at $335,714 using the latest closing price.

Dhawan Sanjay, the Chief Executive Officer of Cerence Inc., sale 8,063 shares at $105.77 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Dhawan Sanjay is holding 428,943 shares at $852,824 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.40 for the present operating margin

+63.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerence Inc. stands at -6.26. The total capital return value is set at 3.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.78. Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cerence Inc. (CRNC), the company’s capital structure generated 31.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.73. Total debt to assets is 17.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.