VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) went down by -9.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.64. The company’s stock price has collected -8.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/06/21 that VistaGen Therapeutics Regains Full Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

Is It Worth Investing in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VTGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VTGN is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.50. VTGN currently public float of 56.47M and currently shorts hold a 6.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VTGN was 2.00M shares.

VTGN’s Market Performance

VTGN stocks went down by -8.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 52.21% and a quarterly performance of 152.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 195.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.90% for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.67% for VTGN stocks with a simple moving average of 170.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTGN

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTGN reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for VTGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 27th, 2018.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to VTGN, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

VTGN Trading at 66.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.15%, as shares surge +50.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +206.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTGN fell by -8.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +417.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.99. In addition, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. saw 6.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTGN starting from SAXE JON S, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Aug 21. After this action, SAXE JON S now owns 50,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc., valued at $20,700 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTGN

The total capital return value is set at -725.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -819.37. Equity return is now at value 513.50, with -181.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.