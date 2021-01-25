Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) went up by 6.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.40. The company’s stock price has collected 218.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/21/21 that Musical.ly, TikTok, Triller and MoviePass Innovators Unite to Create Digital Media Disruption

Is It Worth Investing in Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ :BBIG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Vinco Ventures Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BBIG currently public float of 8.34M and currently shorts hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBIG was 3.69M shares.

BBIG’s Market Performance

BBIG stocks went up by 218.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 245.39% and a quarterly performance of 181.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 108.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 33.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.72% for Vinco Ventures Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 211.88% for BBIG stocks with a simple moving average of 121.57% for the last 200 days.

BBIG Trading at 219.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.26%, as shares surge +255.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +191.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBIG rose by +218.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +178.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.74. In addition, Vinco Ventures Inc. saw 255.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.07 for the present operating margin

+34.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vinco Ventures Inc. stands at -65.87. The total capital return value is set at -37.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.68. Equity return is now at value -17.80, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG), the company’s capital structure generated 89.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.25. Total debt to assets is 29.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.