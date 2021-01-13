TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) went down by -3.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.98. The company’s stock price has collected -12.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that /C O R R E C T I O N — TreeHouse Foods, Inc./

Is It Worth Investing in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE :THS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for THS is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for TreeHouse Foods Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.50, which is $15.0 above the current price. THS currently public float of 56.10M and currently shorts hold a 7.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of THS was 646.17K shares.

THS’s Market Performance

THS stocks went down by -12.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.86% and a quarterly performance of -6.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.15% for TreeHouse Foods Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.22% for THS stocks with a simple moving average of -12.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for THS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for THS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $46 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2021.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see THS reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for THS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 28th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to THS, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on April 16th of the previous year.

THS Trading at -5.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THS fell by -12.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.22. In addition, TreeHouse Foods Inc. saw -9.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THS starting from OConnell Frank Joseph, who sale 2,800 shares at the price of $41.81 back on Dec 18. After this action, OConnell Frank Joseph now owns 600 shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc., valued at $117,068 using the latest closing price.

Braun Clifford, the SVP, Chief Operations Officer of TreeHouse Foods Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $38.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Braun Clifford is holding 0 shares at $57,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.67 for the present operating margin

+16.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for TreeHouse Foods Inc. stands at -2.57. The total capital return value is set at 5.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.59. Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS), the company’s capital structure generated 125.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.65. Total debt to assets is 44.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.