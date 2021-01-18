Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) went down by -3.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.03. The company’s stock price has collected 13.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/20 that Teekay Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Teekay Corporation (NYSE :TK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TK is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Teekay Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50. TK currently public float of 69.17M and currently shorts hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TK was 774.88K shares.

TK’s Market Performance

TK stocks went up by 13.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.27% and a quarterly performance of 22.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.70% for Teekay Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.97% for TK stocks with a simple moving average of 9.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TK stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for TK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TK in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $8 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the previous year 2018.

TK Trading at 20.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.49%, as shares surge +6.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TK rose by +13.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, Teekay Corporation saw 32.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.86 for the present operating margin

+24.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teekay Corporation stands at -15.96. The total capital return value is set at 5.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.17. Equity return is now at value -10.90, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Teekay Corporation (TK), the company’s capital structure generated 1,009.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.99. Total debt to assets is 60.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 857.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.