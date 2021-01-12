Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) went up by 0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.48. The company’s stock price has collected 15.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/20 that MERGER ALERT – TNAV, SBE, and LSAC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

Is It Worth Investing in Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE :SBE) Right Now?

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8,675.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SBE currently public float of 24.18M and currently shorts hold a 22.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBE was 5.18M shares.

SBE’s Market Performance

SBE stocks went up by 15.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.14% and a quarterly performance of 189.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.25% for Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.52% for SBE stocks with a simple moving average of 169.41% for the last 200 days.

SBE Trading at 40.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.77%, as shares surge +1.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +219.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBE rose by +15.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +336.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.57. In addition, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation saw 6.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBE starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sale 548,350 shares at the price of $10.21 back on Aug 24. After this action, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now owns 3,060,483 shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, valued at $5,598,654 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBE

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.