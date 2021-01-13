Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) went up by 11.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.33. The company’s stock price has collected 18.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Shake Shack Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE :SHAK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHAK is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Shake Shack Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $79.07, which is -$26.48 below the current price. SHAK currently public float of 33.02M and currently shorts hold a 17.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHAK was 742.04K shares.

SHAK’s Market Performance

SHAK stocks went up by 18.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.59% and a quarterly performance of 42.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.95% for Shake Shack Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.16% for SHAK stocks with a simple moving average of 62.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHAK stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SHAK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SHAK in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $77 based on the research report published on November 20th of the previous year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHAK reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for SHAK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 23rd, 2020.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to SHAK, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on October 02nd of the previous year.

SHAK Trading at 23.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.99% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +17.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHAK rose by +18.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +149.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.18. In addition, Shake Shack Inc. saw 19.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHAK starting from Koff Zach, who sale 1,460 shares at the price of $90.00 back on Jan 08. After this action, Koff Zach now owns 18,145 shares of Shake Shack Inc., valued at $131,400 using the latest closing price.

Meyer Daniel Harris, the Director of Shake Shack Inc., sale 10,885 shares at $83.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Meyer Daniel Harris is holding 775,111 shares at $903,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.04 for the present operating margin

+18.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shake Shack Inc. stands at +3.33. The total capital return value is set at 8.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.64. Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK), the company’s capital structure generated 113.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.25. Total debt to assets is 34.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.