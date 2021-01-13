Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) went up by 130.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.90. The company’s stock price has collected -3.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Live Ventures Announces Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ :LIVE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LIVE is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Live Ventures Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.62. LIVE currently public float of 1.38M and currently shorts hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIVE was 6.76K shares.

LIVE’s Market Performance

LIVE stocks went down by -3.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.02% and a quarterly performance of 25.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 58.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.16% for Live Ventures Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 143.10% for LIVE stocks with a simple moving average of 203.16% for the last 200 days.

LIVE Trading at 145.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 107.61% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.89%, as shares surge +131.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +152.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIVE rose by +112.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +412.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.63. In addition, Live Ventures Incorporated saw 0.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LIVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.68 for the present operating margin

+36.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Live Ventures Incorporated stands at -2.08. The total capital return value is set at 3.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.21. Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE), the company’s capital structure generated 177.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.95. Total debt to assets is 49.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.88 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.