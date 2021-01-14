Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) went down by -8.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.70. The company’s stock price has collected -7.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Zomedica, Zosano Pharma, TapImmune, Five Prime Therapeutics, or Inuvo?

Is It Worth Investing in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :FPRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FPRX is at 4.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.14, which is $12.18 above the current price. FPRX currently public float of 36.10M and currently shorts hold a 3.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FPRX was 2.51M shares.

FPRX’s Market Performance

FPRX stocks went down by -7.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.31% and a quarterly performance of 152.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 194.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.24% for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.94% for FPRX stocks with a simple moving average of 98.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FPRX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FPRX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FPRX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $34 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2020.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FPRX reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for FPRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 11th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to FPRX, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

FPRX Trading at -7.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.06%, as shares sank -14.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +228.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FPRX fell by -7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +520.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.10. In addition, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. saw -12.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FPRX starting from BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who sale 7,393,340 shares at the price of $20.19 back on Nov 11. After this action, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL now owns 81,263 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc., valued at $149,247,137 using the latest closing price.

RINGO WILLIAM R, the Director of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc., sale 78,959 shares at $22.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that RINGO WILLIAM R is holding 10,000 shares at $1,776,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-909.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. stands at -922.43. The total capital return value is set at -58.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.51. Equity return is now at value -75.80, with -49.10 for asset returns.

Based on Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX), the company’s capital structure generated 32.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.80. Total debt to assets is 22.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.24.