Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) went down by -1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $222.43. The company's stock price has collected 0.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :ENPH) Right Now?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 159.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENPH is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Enphase Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $160.12, which is -$56.88 below the current price. ENPH currently public float of 115.21M and currently shorts hold a 7.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENPH was 3.74M shares.

ENPH’s Market Performance

ENPH stocks went up by 0.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.59% and a quarterly performance of 90.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 574.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.60% for Enphase Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.57% for ENPH stocks with a simple moving average of 141.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENPH stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ENPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENPH in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $254 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2021.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Neutral” to ENPH, setting the target price at $195 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

ENPH Trading at 39.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares surge +40.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +107.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +536.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $182.28. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw 16.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $174.32 back on Dec 30. After this action, Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan now owns 932,566 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $5,229,602 using the latest closing price.

Branderiz Eric, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Enphase Energy Inc., sale 54,382 shares at $182.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Branderiz Eric is holding 229,189 shares at $9,942,106 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.87 for the present operating margin

+35.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc. stands at +25.81. The total capital return value is set at 41.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 68.02. Equity return is now at value 51.70, with 18.50 for asset returns.

Based on Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), the company’s capital structure generated 43.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.29. Total debt to assets is 16.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.