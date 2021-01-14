Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) went up by 14.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.00. The company’s stock price has collected 2.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/29/20 that Danimer Scientific, a Next Generation Bioplastics Company, Completes Business Combination with Live Oak Acquisition Corp.

Is It Worth Investing in Danimer Scientific (NYSE :DNMR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Danimer Scientific declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.00. DNMR currently public float of 24.68M and currently shorts hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNMR was 864.18K shares.

DNMR’s Market Performance

DNMR stocks went up by 2.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 68.38% and a quarterly performance of 141.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.48% for Danimer Scientific. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.83% for DNMR stocks with a simple moving average of 141.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNMR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DNMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNMR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $31 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2021.

DNMR Trading at 78.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares surge +63.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +151.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNMR rose by +6.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.86. In addition, Danimer Scientific saw 8.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.