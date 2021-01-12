Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) went up by 10.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.30. The company’s stock price has collected 39.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Danaos Corporation Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months Results for the Period Ended September 30, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Danaos Corporation (NYSE :DAC) Right Now?

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DAC is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Danaos Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.50, which is -$15.78 below the current price. DAC currently public float of 11.39M and currently shorts hold a 6.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAC was 447.88K shares.

DAC’s Market Performance

DAC stocks went up by 39.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 106.41% and a quarterly performance of 260.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 225.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.76% for Danaos Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 44.57% for DAC stocks with a simple moving average of 294.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DAC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DAC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $8 based on the research report published on January 30th of the previous year 2020.

DAC Trading at 94.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.00% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.05%, as shares surge +88.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +253.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAC rose by +39.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +627.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.66. In addition, Danaos Corporation saw 41.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.96 for the present operating margin

+50.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Danaos Corporation stands at +29.35. The total capital return value is set at 8.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.87. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Danaos Corporation (DAC), the company’s capital structure generated 173.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.42. Total debt to assets is 56.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 157.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 54.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.