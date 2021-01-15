CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) went up by 8.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $210.39. The company’s stock price has collected 8.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 9 hours ago that With Rare Speed, Gene Editing Emerges as Biotech’s New Cutting Edge

Is It Worth Investing in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ :CRSP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRSP is at 2.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $146.56, which is -$65.98 below the current price. CRSP currently public float of 61.39M and currently shorts hold a 5.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRSP was 1.67M shares.

CRSP’s Market Performance

CRSP stocks went up by 8.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.97% and a quarterly performance of 107.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 252.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.05% for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.09% for CRSP stocks with a simple moving average of 128.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRSP stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for CRSP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRSP in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $170 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2020.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRSP reach a price target of $166, previously predicting the price at $110. The rating they have provided for CRSP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2020.

CRSP Trading at 52.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.29%, as shares surge +40.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +143.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSP rose by +8.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +395.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $170.91. In addition, CRISPR Therapeutics AG saw 37.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSP starting from Ho Tony W, who sale 23,551 shares at the price of $149.23 back on Dec 21. After this action, Ho Tony W now owns 33,964 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, valued at $3,514,610 using the latest closing price.

Bolzon Bradley J PhD, the Director of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sale 7,352 shares at $148.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Bolzon Bradley J PhD is holding 339,834 shares at $1,095,089 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.14 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CRISPR Therapeutics AG stands at +23.09. The total capital return value is set at 6.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.72. Equity return is now at value -20.70, with -18.40 for asset returns.

Based on CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), the company’s capital structure generated 5.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.30. Total debt to assets is 4.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 135.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.86.