Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (AMEX:CIK) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.45. The company’s stock price has collected 0.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (AMEX :CIK) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of CIK was 959.47K shares.

CIK’s Market Performance

CIK stocks went up by 0.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.32% and a quarterly performance of 4.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.63% for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.00% for CIK stocks with a simple moving average of 11.37% for the last 200 days.

CIK Trading at 0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIK rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.17. In addition, Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. saw 0.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.