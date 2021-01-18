Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) went up by 0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.53. The company’s stock price has collected 6.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/21 that Cincinnati Financial Schedules Webcast to Discuss Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :CINF) Right Now?

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CINF is at 0.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Cincinnati Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $83.50, which is -$10.37 below the current price. CINF currently public float of 149.88M and currently shorts hold a 3.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CINF was 949.84K shares.

CINF’s Market Performance

CINF stocks went up by 6.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.78% and a quarterly performance of 18.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.99% for Cincinnati Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.11% for CINF stocks with a simple moving average of 24.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CINF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CINF stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CINF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CINF in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $63 based on the research report published on June 16th of the previous year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CINF reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for CINF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2020.

CINF Trading at 13.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CINF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +14.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CINF rose by +6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.26. In addition, Cincinnati Financial Corporation saw 7.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CINF starting from Aaron Thomas J, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $79.68 back on Nov 16. After this action, Aaron Thomas J now owns 4,510 shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation, valued at $199,207 using the latest closing price.

Debbink Dirk J, the Director of Cincinnati Financial Corporation, purchase 500 shares at $74.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Debbink Dirk J is holding 37,833 shares at $37,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CINF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cincinnati Financial Corporation stands at +25.20. The total capital return value is set at 25.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.65. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF), the company’s capital structure generated 8.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.22. Total debt to assets is 3.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.