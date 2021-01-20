Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEV) went down by -1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.90. The company’s stock price has collected -2.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Canoo Names Kamal Hamid As Vice President Of Investor Relations

Is It Worth Investing in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ :GOEV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Canoo Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00. GOEV currently public float of 15.39M and currently shorts hold a 27.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOEV was 4.07M shares.

GOEV’s Market Performance

GOEV stocks went down by -2.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.27% and a quarterly performance of 60.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.12% for Canoo Holdings Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.44% for GOEV stocks with a simple moving average of 43.40% for the last 200 days.

GOEV Trading at 14.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares sank -11.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOEV fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.33. In addition, Canoo Holdings Ltd. saw 20.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOEV

Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.50 for asset returns.