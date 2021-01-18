Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (AMEX:CMCL) went down by -8.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.39. The company’s stock price has collected -11.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/20 that Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

Is It Worth Investing in Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (AMEX :CMCL) Right Now?

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (AMEX:CMCL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMCL is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.00. CMCL currently public float of 10.25M and currently shorts hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMCL was 69.08K shares.

CMCL’s Market Performance

CMCL stocks went down by -11.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.82% and a quarterly performance of -20.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 77.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.54% for Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.23% for CMCL stocks with a simple moving average of -11.66% for the last 200 days.

CMCL Trading at -8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares sank -5.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMCL fell by -11.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.50. In addition, Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc saw -6.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.45 for the present operating margin

+43.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc stands at +57.01. The total capital return value is set at 23.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 43.94. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 13.00 for asset returns.

Based on Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL), the company’s capital structure generated 3.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.96. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.