Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) went up by 2.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.81. The company's stock price has collected 1.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ :ARDX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARDX is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Ardelyx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.67. ARDX currently public float of 88.91M and currently shorts hold a 5.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARDX was 616.06K shares.

ARDX’s Market Performance

ARDX stocks went up by 1.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.44% and a quarterly performance of 33.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.55% for Ardelyx Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.55% for ARDX stocks with a simple moving average of 11.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $14 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARDX reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for ARDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ARDX, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on February 18th of the previous year.

ARDX Trading at 10.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.81. In addition, Ardelyx Inc. saw 8.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from Jacobs Jeffrey W, who sale 3,949 shares at the price of $6.88 back on Dec 21. After this action, Jacobs Jeffrey W now owns 92,862 shares of Ardelyx Inc., valued at $27,153 using the latest closing price.

GRAMMER ELIZABETH A, the See Remarks of Ardelyx Inc., sale 41,000 shares at $7.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that GRAMMER ELIZABETH A is holding 72,527 shares at $299,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1728.14 for the present operating margin

+6.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardelyx Inc. stands at -1797.77. The total capital return value is set at -44.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.17. Equity return is now at value -53.90, with -37.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX), the company’s capital structure generated 29.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.66. Total debt to assets is 21.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 55.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.34.