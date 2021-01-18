AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) went down by -0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.76. The company’s stock price has collected -2.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/07/21 that AdaptHealth Corp. to Present at 39(th) Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ :AHCO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for AdaptHealth Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.17, which is $7.91 above the current price. AHCO currently public float of 41.13M and currently shorts hold a 2.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AHCO was 673.11K shares.

AHCO’s Market Performance

AHCO stocks went down by -2.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.49% and a quarterly performance of 33.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 226.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.11% for AdaptHealth Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.14% for AHCO stocks with a simple moving average of 58.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AHCO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AHCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AHCO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $49 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2020.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AHCO reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for AHCO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 10th, 2020.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to AHCO, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on July 01st of the previous year.

AHCO Trading at 9.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares surge +7.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHCO fell by -2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.30. In addition, AdaptHealth Corp. saw -0.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHCO starting from Assured Investment Management , who sale 16,967 shares at the price of $37.23 back on Dec 11. After this action, Assured Investment Management now owns 1,898,967 shares of AdaptHealth Corp., valued at $631,681 using the latest closing price.

Rietkerk Shaw, the Chief Operating Officer of AdaptHealth Corp., sale 12,000 shares at $34.91 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Rietkerk Shaw is holding 200,224 shares at $418,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.82 for the present operating margin

+16.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for AdaptHealth Corp. stands at -2.83. The total capital return value is set at 14.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.47 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.