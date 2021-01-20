Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) went down by -2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.67. The company’s stock price has collected 3.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/06/21 that DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE :COG) Right Now?

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COG is at 0.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.44, which is $3.07 above the current price. COG currently public float of 390.80M and currently shorts hold a 5.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COG was 5.88M shares.

COG’s Market Performance

COG stocks went up by 3.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.34% and a quarterly performance of -2.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.43% for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.48% for COG stocks with a simple moving average of 0.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COG

Siebert Williams Shank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COG reach a price target of $21.50. The rating they have provided for COG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to COG, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on December 04th of the previous year.

COG Trading at 8.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +8.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COG rose by +3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.38. In addition, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation saw 14.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COG starting from HUTTON JEFFREY W, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $16.49 back on Dec 30. After this action, HUTTON JEFFREY W now owns 247,227 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, valued at $1,236,750 using the latest closing price.

Shearer Deidre L, the Vice Pres, Admin & Corp Sec of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, sale 532 shares at $16.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Shearer Deidre L is holding 48,856 shares at $8,935 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.09 for the present operating margin

+44.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stands at +34.30. The total capital return value is set at 23.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.54. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG), the company’s capital structure generated 58.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.86. Total debt to assets is 27.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.