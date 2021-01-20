XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) went up by 2.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.82. The company’s stock price has collected 15.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/28/20 that XpresSpa Group Announces New Agreement with Hawaiian Airlines and the State of Hawai’i as a Trusted Partner for COVID-19 Testing with XpresCheck Testing Facilities

Is It Worth Investing in XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ :XSPA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XSPA is at 2.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for XpresSpa Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.00. XSPA currently public float of 64.77M and currently shorts hold a 11.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XSPA was 6.34M shares.

XSPA’s Market Performance

XSPA stocks went up by 15.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.83% and a quarterly performance of -35.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.74% for XpresSpa Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.52% for XSPA stocks with a simple moving average of -42.21% for the last 200 days.

XSPA Trading at -8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XSPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.84%, as shares surge +0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XSPA rose by +15.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +177.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2960. In addition, XpresSpa Group Inc. saw 15.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XSPA starting from HEYER ANDREW R, who sale 4,000,000 shares at the price of $0.38 back on Apr 14. After this action, HEYER ANDREW R now owns 2,759,173 shares of XpresSpa Group Inc., valued at $1,510,000 using the latest closing price.

HEYER ANDREW R, the Former director and 10% owner of XpresSpa Group Inc., sale 112,020 shares at $0.39 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that HEYER ANDREW R is holding 5,750 shares at $43,688 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XSPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.16 for the present operating margin

+9.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for XpresSpa Group Inc. stands at -43.75. The total capital return value is set at -56.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -293.64. Equity return is now at value -478.30, with -165.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.