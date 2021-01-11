UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) went up by 14.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.98. The company’s stock price has collected 35.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/09/20 that UP Fintech Holding Limited Selects KPMG as its Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Is It Worth Investing in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ :TIGR) Right Now?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 206.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for UP Fintech Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.30, which is -$2.45 below the current price. TIGR currently public float of 115.31M and currently shorts hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TIGR was 2.34M shares.

TIGR’s Market Performance

TIGR stocks went up by 35.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 94.04% and a quarterly performance of 104.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 219.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.07% for UP Fintech Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 55.10% for TIGR stocks with a simple moving average of 124.10% for the last 200 days.

TIGR Trading at 76.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.72% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.73%, as shares surge +100.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +120.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGR rose by +35.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +290.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.20. In addition, UP Fintech Holding Limited saw 35.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.27 for the present operating margin

+87.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for UP Fintech Holding Limited stands at -11.58. The total capital return value is set at -7.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.23. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.68. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.