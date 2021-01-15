The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) went down by -2.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.23. The company’s stock price has collected -10.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/31/20 that Liberty Media Corporation Announces Quarterly Interest Payment and Excess Regular Cash Dividend Amount on 2.25% Exchangeable Senior Debentures Due 2046

Is It Worth Investing in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ :LSXMA) Right Now?

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LSXMA is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $57.34, which is $14.88 above the current price. LSXMA currently public float of 304.33M and currently shorts hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LSXMA was 594.57K shares.

LSXMA’s Market Performance

LSXMA stocks went down by -10.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.04% and a quarterly performance of 13.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for The Liberty SiriusXM Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.79% for LSXMA stocks with a simple moving average of 10.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSXMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSXMA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LSXMA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LSXMA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $55 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSXMA reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for LSXMA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 07th, 2020.

Pivotal Research Group gave a rating of “Buy” to LSXMA, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

LSXMA Trading at -4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSXMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares sank -7.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSXMA fell by -10.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.70. In addition, The Liberty SiriusXM Group saw -7.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LSXMA

Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 3.00 for asset returns.