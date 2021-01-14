Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) went down by -3.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.28. The company’s stock price has collected 1.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/27/20 that Summit Materials, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE :SUM) Right Now?

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SUM is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Summit Materials Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.42, which is -$1.83 below the current price. SUM currently public float of 113.47M and currently shorts hold a 6.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SUM was 1.29M shares.

SUM’s Market Performance

SUM stocks went up by 1.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.21% and a quarterly performance of 26.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.41% for Summit Materials Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.72% for SUM stocks with a simple moving average of 41.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUM

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUM reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for SUM stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 09th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to SUM, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

SUM Trading at 21.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares surge +24.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUM rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.97. In addition, Summit Materials Inc. saw 18.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUM starting from CANTIE JOSEPH S, who purchase 5,100 shares at the price of $19.66 back on Dec 18. After this action, CANTIE JOSEPH S now owns 5,100 shares of Summit Materials Inc., valued at $100,242 using the latest closing price.

Benedict Anne Lee, the See Remarks of Summit Materials Inc., sale 8,250 shares at $18.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Benedict Anne Lee is holding 11,864 shares at $152,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.23 for the present operating margin

+21.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Summit Materials Inc. stands at +2.66. The total capital return value is set at 6.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.82. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Summit Materials Inc. (SUM), the company’s capital structure generated 136.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.73. Total debt to assets is 47.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.