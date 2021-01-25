Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) went down by -6.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.90. The company’s stock price has collected 130.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/22/21 that Steel Partners Holdings Releases Letter From Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein on Passing of Tommy Lasorda

Plus, the 36-month beta value for STCN is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Steel Connect Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.50. STCN currently public float of 55.70M and currently shorts hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STCN was 721.96K shares.

STCN’s Market Performance

STCN stocks went up by 130.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 220.36% and a quarterly performance of 303.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 70.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.92% for Steel Connect Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 128.86% for STCN stocks with a simple moving average of 266.85% for the last 200 days.

STCN Trading at 173.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.70%, as shares surge +205.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +375.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STCN rose by +130.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +257.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.16. In addition, Steel Connect Inc. saw 213.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.14 for the present operating margin

+14.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steel Connect Inc. stands at -0.68. The total capital return value is set at 6.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.10. Equity return is now at value -32.40, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Steel Connect Inc. (STCN), the company’s capital structure generated 519.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.86. Total debt to assets is 57.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 853.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.