SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) went down by -4.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.96. The company’s stock price has collected -7.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/20 that SeaWorld, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, and University of Florida Establish Health Markers for Dolphins to Support the Health of the Species around the World

Is It Worth Investing in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE :SEAS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEAS is at 2.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.73, which is -$0.41 below the current price. SEAS currently public float of 49.89M and currently shorts hold a 16.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEAS was 1.06M shares.

SEAS’s Market Performance

SEAS stocks went down by -7.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.25% and a quarterly performance of 37.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.46% for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.55% for SEAS stocks with a simple moving average of 50.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SEAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEAS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $34 based on the research report published on November 06th of the previous year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEAS reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for SEAS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 06th, 2020.

SEAS Trading at 5.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares surge +6.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAS fell by -7.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +161.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.02. In addition, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. saw -4.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAS starting from Swanson Marc, who sale 7,005 shares at the price of $33.00 back on Jan 07. After this action, Swanson Marc now owns 251,716 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., valued at $231,165 using the latest closing price.

Bogumil Walter, the Chief Operating Officer of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., sale 16,000 shares at $31.49 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Bogumil Walter is holding 210,231 shares at $503,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.04 for the present operating margin

+34.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stands at +6.40. The total capital return value is set at 13.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.00. Equity return is now at value -401.90, with -11.70 for asset returns.

Based on SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS), the company’s capital structure generated 796.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.85. Total debt to assets is 73.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 763.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.