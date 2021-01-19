Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) went up by 1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.80. The company’s stock price has collected 21.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/21 that Personalis Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue

Is It Worth Investing in Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ :PSNL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Personalis Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.67, which is -$7.11 below the current price. PSNL currently public float of 23.95M and currently shorts hold a 5.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSNL was 875.47K shares.

PSNL’s Market Performance

PSNL stocks went up by 21.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.64% and a quarterly performance of 66.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 251.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.88% for Personalis Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.23% for PSNL stocks with a simple moving average of 105.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSNL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PSNL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PSNL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $40 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSNL reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for PSNL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 12th, 2020.

PSNL Trading at 31.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.01%, as shares surge +21.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNL rose by +21.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +462.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.90. In addition, Personalis Inc. saw 19.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSNL starting from Chen Richard, who sale 1,087 shares at the price of $36.37 back on Dec 17. After this action, Chen Richard now owns 111,370 shares of Personalis Inc., valued at $39,534 using the latest closing price.

Tachibana Aaron, the Chief Financial Officer of Personalis Inc., sale 2,391 shares at $36.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that Tachibana Aaron is holding 173,291 shares at $86,961 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.38 for the present operating margin

+33.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Personalis Inc. stands at -38.47. The total capital return value is set at -46.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.11. Equity return is now at value -27.50, with -19.70 for asset returns.

Based on Personalis Inc. (PSNL), the company’s capital structure generated 1.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.84. Total debt to assets is 1.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.