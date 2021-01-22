PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) went up by 10.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.05. The company’s stock price has collected 11.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 14 hours ago that Paccar, Under Armour, Ford, United: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ :PCAR) Right Now?

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PCAR is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for PACCAR Inc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $95.01, which is -$3.15 below the current price. PCAR currently public float of 339.46M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PCAR was 1.43M shares.

PCAR’s Market Performance

PCAR stocks went up by 11.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.80% and a quarterly performance of 10.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.70% for PACCAR Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.31% for PCAR stocks with a simple moving average of 21.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCAR

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PCAR, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

PCAR Trading at 13.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.88% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares surge +15.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCAR rose by +11.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.78. In addition, PACCAR Inc saw 14.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCAR starting from PIGOTT MARK C, who sale 92,832 shares at the price of $90.33 back on Nov 05. After this action, PIGOTT MARK C now owns 3,020,937 shares of PACCAR Inc, valued at $8,385,515 using the latest closing price.

SCHIPPERS HARRIE, the PRESIDENT & CFO of PACCAR Inc, sale 6,424 shares at $92.88 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that SCHIPPERS HARRIE is holding 37,515 shares at $596,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.77 for the present operating margin

+15.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for PACCAR Inc stands at +9.32. The total capital return value is set at 15.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.59. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on PACCAR Inc (PCAR), the company’s capital structure generated 116.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.71. Total debt to assets is 39.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.