Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) went up by 2.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.62. The company’s stock price has collected 2.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/21 that Owl Rock Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release and Quarterly Earnings Call to Discuss its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE :ORCC) Right Now?

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Owl Rock Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.75, which is $0.67 above the current price. ORCC currently public float of 375.89M and currently shorts hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORCC was 1.54M shares.

ORCC’s Market Performance

ORCC stocks went up by 2.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.74% and a quarterly performance of 11.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.84% for Owl Rock Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.30% for ORCC stocks with a simple moving average of 6.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORCC stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ORCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ORCC in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $13.50 based on the research report published on November 06th of the previous year 2020.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to ORCC, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

ORCC Trading at 0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORCC rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.83. In addition, Owl Rock Capital Corporation saw 3.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORCC starting from Maged Alexis, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $13.54 back on Nov 13. After this action, Maged Alexis now owns 15,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation, valued at $67,700 using the latest closing price.

Maged Alexis, the Vice President of Owl Rock Capital Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $13.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that Maged Alexis is holding 10,000 shares at $132,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+69.38 for the present operating margin

+91.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owl Rock Capital Corporation stands at +69.10. The total capital return value is set at 6.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.13. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC), the company’s capital structure generated 50.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.70. Total debt to assets is 33.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.