Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) went up by 14.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.51. The company’s stock price has collected 47.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/21 that Thinking about buying stock in GameStop, Virgin Galactic, Ur-Energy, Polarityte, or Organogenesis Holdings?

Is It Worth Investing in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ORGO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ORGO is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.25, which is -$0.36 below the current price. ORGO currently public float of 46.33M and currently shorts hold a 2.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORGO was 599.34K shares.

ORGO’s Market Performance

ORGO stocks went up by 47.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 84.07% and a quarterly performance of 163.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 119.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.57% for Organogenesis Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.52% for ORGO stocks with a simple moving average of 150.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORGO stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for ORGO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ORGO in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $9 based on the research report published on January 10th of the previous year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORGO reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for ORGO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 26th, 2019.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ORGO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on May 02nd of the previous year.

ORGO Trading at 84.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.33% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.27%, as shares surge +81.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +178.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGO rose by +47.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +266.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.71. In addition, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. saw 44.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGO starting from MACKIE WAYNE D, who purchase 38,710 shares at the price of $5.26 back on Dec 02. After this action, MACKIE WAYNE D now owns 200,000 shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc., valued at $203,615 using the latest closing price.

Avista Capital Managing Member, the Director of Organogenesis Holdings Inc., purchase 100 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Avista Capital Managing Member is holding 29,924,515 shares at $500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.29 for the present operating margin

+67.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stands at -15.50. The total capital return value is set at -22.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.29. Equity return is now at value -10.00, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO), the company’s capital structure generated 169.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.91. Total debt to assets is 42.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.