Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) went up by 0.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.94. The company’s stock price has collected 1.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/09/20 that Here’s a Timeshare Pitch That’s Worth a Listen

Is It Worth Investing in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE :HGV) Right Now?

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 115.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HGV is at 2.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.67, which is $0.5 above the current price. HGV currently public float of 84.46M and currently shorts hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HGV was 742.16K shares.

HGV’s Market Performance

HGV stocks went up by 1.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.22% and a quarterly performance of 48.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.76% for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.06% for HGV stocks with a simple moving average of 43.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HGV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HGV stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HGV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HGV in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $29 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2020.

Janney gave a rating of “Neutral” to HGV, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on September 25th of the previous year.

HGV Trading at 12.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +10.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HGV rose by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +119.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.22. In addition, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. saw 4.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HGV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.14 for the present operating margin

+28.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. stands at +11.75. The total capital return value is set at 15.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.29. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV), the company’s capital structure generated 289.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.34. Total debt to assets is 53.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 289.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.94.