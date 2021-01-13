GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN) went down by -1.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.44. The company’s stock price has collected -2.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE :GGN) Right Now?

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.67 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of GGN was 867.02K shares.

GGN’s Market Performance

GGN stocks went down by -2.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.42% and a quarterly performance of 2.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.91% for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.69% for GGN stocks with a simple moving average of 3.51% for the last 200 days.

GGN Trading at 2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +2.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGN fell by -2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.55. In addition, GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust saw 1.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.