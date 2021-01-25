Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.15. The company’s stock price has collected 13.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 13 hours ago that If It Looks Like a Bubble and Swims Like a Bubble…

Is It Worth Investing in Ford Motor Company (NYSE :F) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for F is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Ford Motor Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.98, which is -$2.05 below the current price. F currently public float of 3.83B and currently shorts hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of F was 74.04M shares.

F’s Market Performance

F stocks went up by 13.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.00% and a quarterly performance of 46.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.40% for Ford Motor Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.98% for F stocks with a simple moving average of 61.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of F

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for F stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for F by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for F in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $14 based on the research report published on January 22nd of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see F reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for F stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 21st, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to F, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on November 25th of the previous year.

F Trading at 26.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares surge +31.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, F rose by +13.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +144.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.50. In addition, Ford Motor Company saw 31.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F starting from FARLEY JR JAMES D, who purchase 194,950 shares at the price of $5.13 back on Apr 30. After this action, FARLEY JR JAMES D now owns 828,922 shares of Ford Motor Company, valued at $1,000,035 using the latest closing price.

LECHLEITER JOHN C, the Director of Ford Motor Company, purchase 10,000 shares at $5.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that LECHLEITER JOHN C is holding 120,000 shares at $50,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for F

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.35 for the present operating margin

+12.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ford Motor Company stands at +0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.03. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ford Motor Company (F), the company’s capital structure generated 472.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.53. Total debt to assets is 60.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 308.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.