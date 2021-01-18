FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) went down by -7.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.87. The company’s stock price has collected 23.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/21 that FinVolution Group Announces Continued Purchase of Shares by Chairman

Is It Worth Investing in FinVolution Group (NYSE :FINV) Right Now?

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for FinVolution Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.90, which is -$0.72 below the current price. FINV currently public float of 61.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FINV was 754.51K shares.

FINV’s Market Performance

FINV stocks went up by 23.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 58.82% and a quarterly performance of 76.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.33% for FinVolution Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.74% for FINV stocks with a simple moving average of 77.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FINV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FINV stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FINV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FINV in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2 based on the research report published on September 01st of the previous year 2020.

FINV Trading at 50.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FINV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.22%, as shares surge +56.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FINV rose by +23.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, FinVolution Group saw 31.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FINV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.16 for the present operating margin

+75.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for FinVolution Group stands at +38.09. The total capital return value is set at 36.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.07. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on FinVolution Group (FINV), the company’s capital structure generated 4.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.87. Total debt to assets is 1.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -30.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.40.