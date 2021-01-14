Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) went down by -6.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.76. The company’s stock price has collected 22.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Eos Energy Enterprises Begins 2021 Propelled by Strong Demand for Energy Storage building a $16MM Orders Backlog

Is It Worth Investing in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ :EOSE) Right Now?

EOSE currently public float of 47.20M and currently shorts hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EOSE was 1.32M shares.

EOSE’s Market Performance

EOSE stocks went up by 22.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 93.92% and a quarterly performance of 183.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.91% for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.33% for EOSE stocks with a simple moving average of 133.77% for the last 200 days.

EOSE Trading at 77.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.43%, as shares surge +94.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +183.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOSE rose by +22.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.84. In addition, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. saw 36.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOSE starting from DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $14.57 back on Dec 17. After this action, DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER now owns 20,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc., valued at $291,400 using the latest closing price.