eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) went up by 8.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $152.19. The company's stock price has collected 10.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EHTH is at -0.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for eHealth Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $125.69. EHTH currently public float of 24.79M and currently shorts hold a 10.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EHTH was 661.00K shares.

EHTH’s Market Performance

EHTH stocks went up by 10.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.30% and a quarterly performance of -5.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.44% for eHealth Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.67% for EHTH stocks with a simple moving average of -12.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EHTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EHTH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EHTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EHTH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $101 based on the research report published on September 25th of the previous year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EHTH reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for EHTH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to EHTH, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on July 01st of the previous year.

EHTH Trading at 6.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EHTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +9.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EHTH rose by +10.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.39. In addition, eHealth Inc. saw 10.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EHTH starting from Oliver Jack L III, who sale 4,077 shares at the price of $74.41 back on Oct 27. After this action, Oliver Jack L III now owns 38,413 shares of eHealth Inc., valued at $303,349 using the latest closing price.

Morelock Phillip A, the Chief Digital Officer of eHealth Inc., purchase 950 shares at $78.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Morelock Phillip A is holding 30,376 shares at $74,376 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EHTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for eHealth Inc. stands at +13.21. The total capital return value is set at 24.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.38. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on eHealth Inc. (EHTH), the company’s capital structure generated 6.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.11. Total debt to assets is 4.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.77.