Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) went down by -0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.45. The company’s stock price has collected -3.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/18/21 that Why Clover Health Chose a SPAC to Go Public

Is It Worth Investing in Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ :CLOV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Clover Health Investments Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00. CLOV currently public float of 86.68M and currently shorts hold a 4.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLOV was 8.09M shares.

CLOV’s Market Performance

CLOV stocks went down by -3.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.26% and a quarterly performance of 32.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.84% for Clover Health Investments Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.91% for CLOV stocks with a simple moving average of 19.25% for the last 200 days.

CLOV Trading at 10.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares surge +0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLOV fell by -3.28%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.88. In addition, Clover Health Investments Corp. saw -19.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.