Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) went down by -2.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.70. The company’s stock price has collected -1.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MGLN, SMTX, and FLIR, Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in Centene Corporation (NYSE :CNC) Right Now?

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNC is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Centene Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.44, which is $14.61 above the current price. CNC currently public float of 569.24M and currently shorts hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNC was 3.78M shares.

CNC’s Market Performance

CNC stocks went down by -1.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.55% and a quarterly performance of 1.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.81% for Centene Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.25% for CNC stocks with a simple moving average of 4.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNC

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNC reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for CNC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 01st, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CNC, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on February 05th of the previous year.

CNC Trading at 4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +11.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNC fell by -1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.35. In addition, Centene Corporation saw 10.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNC starting from Hunter Jesse N, who sale 11,250 shares at the price of $70.00 back on Jan 08. After this action, Hunter Jesse N now owns 436,792 shares of Centene Corporation, valued at $787,500 using the latest closing price.

BURKHALTER BRANDY, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of Centene Corporation, sale 8,000 shares at $67.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that BURKHALTER BRANDY is holding 379,399 shares at $536,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Centene Corporation stands at +1.77. The total capital return value is set at 9.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.95. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Centene Corporation (CNC), the company’s capital structure generated 115.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.62. Total debt to assets is 35.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.