Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) went up by 3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.58. The company’s stock price has collected 9.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/21 that Antares Pharma Announces Full-Year 2021 Revenue Guidance of $175-200 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :ATRS) Right Now?

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 76.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATRS is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Antares Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.25. ATRS currently public float of 154.20M and currently shorts hold a 2.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATRS was 1.09M shares.

ATRS’s Market Performance

ATRS stocks went up by 9.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.20% and a quarterly performance of 29.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.47% for Antares Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.36% for ATRS stocks with a simple moving average of 46.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ATRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATRS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3.50 based on the research report published on October 23rd of the previous year 2017.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATRS reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for ATRS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2017.

ATRS Trading at 26.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares surge +11.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRS rose by +9.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.95. In addition, Antares Pharma Inc. saw 8.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRS starting from GARRITY THOMAS J, who sale 70,000 shares at the price of $4.06 back on Jan 11. After this action, GARRITY THOMAS J now owns 224,406 shares of Antares Pharma Inc., valued at $283,900 using the latest closing price.

Powell Fred M, the Executive Vice President & CFO of Antares Pharma Inc., purchase 16,400 shares at $2.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that Powell Fred M is holding 646,465 shares at $46,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.80 for the present operating margin

+58.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antares Pharma Inc. stands at -1.64. The total capital return value is set at 1.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.51. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS), the company’s capital structure generated 86.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.35. Total debt to assets is 35.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.41 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.