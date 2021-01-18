BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) went down by -8.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.43. The company’s stock price has collected 5.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/18/21 that BioSig to Present at the 26th Annual International AF Symposium

Is It Worth Investing in BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :BSGM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BSGM is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BioSig Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.63. BSGM currently public float of 23.14M and currently shorts hold a 10.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSGM was 432.62K shares.

BSGM’s Market Performance

BSGM stocks went up by 5.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.69% and a quarterly performance of -16.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.80% for BioSig Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.33% for BSGM stocks with a simple moving average of -28.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSGM stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BSGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BSGM in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $9 based on the research report published on March 30th of the previous year 2020.

BSGM Trading at 12.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.89%, as shares surge +7.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSGM rose by +5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.51. In addition, BioSig Technologies Inc. saw 23.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSGM starting from CHAUSSY STEVE, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $4.35 back on Dec 01. After this action, CHAUSSY STEVE now owns 681,128 shares of BioSig Technologies Inc., valued at $8,699 using the latest closing price.

LONDONER KENNETH L, the Chief Executive Officer of BioSig Technologies Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $4.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that LONDONER KENNETH L is holding 1,345,558 shares at $9,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSGM

The total capital return value is set at -381.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -440.21. Equity return is now at value -257.40, with -212.40 for asset returns.

Based on BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM), the company’s capital structure generated 6.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.99. Total debt to assets is 5.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.57.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.32.