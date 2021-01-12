Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) went up by 23.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.39. The company’s stock price has collected 1.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Biomerica’s Fast 15-Minute Simple to Use Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test Receives CE Mark

Is It Worth Investing in Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ :BMRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BMRA is at -0.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Biomerica Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.33. BMRA currently public float of 9.64M and currently shorts hold a 7.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BMRA was 147.70K shares.

BMRA’s Market Performance

BMRA stocks went up by 1.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.31% and a quarterly performance of -34.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 71.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.91% for Biomerica Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.56% for BMRA stocks with a simple moving average of -10.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMRA stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for BMRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BMRA in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $13 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley FBR Inc., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BMRA reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for BMRA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2018.

BMRA Trading at 5.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares surge +5.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMRA rose by +26.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.27. In addition, Biomerica Inc. saw 3.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMRA starting from Coste Catherine, who purchase 9,100 shares at the price of $5.45 back on Oct 26. After this action, Coste Catherine now owns 9,100 shares of Biomerica Inc., valued at $49,595 using the latest closing price.

Sirgo Mark A, the Director of Biomerica Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $8.11 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Sirgo Mark A is holding 8,700 shares at $40,532 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.90 for the present operating margin

+26.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biomerica Inc. stands at -34.95. The total capital return value is set at -24.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.67. Equity return is now at value -40.10, with -28.80 for asset returns.

Based on Biomerica Inc. (BMRA), the company’s capital structure generated 12.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.14. Total debt to assets is 10.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.00.