Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.02. The company’s stock price has collected -3.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/17/20 that Spain’s BBVA goes shopping for smaller rival just hours after selling its U.S. operations to PNC

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE :SAN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SAN is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Banco Santander S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.40, which is -$1.14 below the current price. SAN currently public float of 16.39B and currently shorts hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAN was 9.92M shares.

SAN’s Market Performance

SAN stocks went down by -3.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.49% and a quarterly performance of 81.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.26% for Banco Santander S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.08% for SAN stocks with a simple moving average of 41.94% for the last 200 days.

SAN Trading at 9.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAN fell by -3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.23. In addition, Banco Santander S.A. saw 7.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander S.A. stands at +8.18. The total capital return value is set at 2.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.53.

Based on Banco Santander S.A. (SAN), the company’s capital structure generated 485.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.92. Total debt to assets is 31.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 310.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.