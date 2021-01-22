Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) went up by 4.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.60. The company’s stock price has collected 1.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/14/20 that CIBC announces changes to the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Index

Is It Worth Investing in Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ :AYRO) Right Now?

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AYRO is at 4.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ayro Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $295680.00. AYRO currently public float of 11.08M and currently shorts hold a 33.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AYRO was 6.71M shares.

AYRO’s Market Performance

AYRO stocks went up by 1.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.40% and a quarterly performance of 145.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.56% for Ayro Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.43% for AYRO stocks with a simple moving average of 71.67% for the last 200 days.

AYRO Trading at 12.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.42%, as shares surge +8.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +147.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYRO rose by +1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +250.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.54. In addition, Ayro Inc. saw 15.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.