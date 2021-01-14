Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) went up by 7.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $135.05. The company’s stock price has collected 19.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/16/20 that Axon and Green Bay Packers Partner to Help Equip Green Bay Police with Body Cameras, Training and De-escalation Tools

Is It Worth Investing in Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ :AAXN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAXN is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Axon Enterprise Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $125.38, which is -$24.51 below the current price. AAXN currently public float of 62.82M and currently shorts hold a 4.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAXN was 554.14K shares.

AAXN’s Market Performance

AAXN stocks went up by 19.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.98% and a quarterly performance of 42.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 103.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.40% for Axon Enterprise Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.90% for AAXN stocks with a simple moving average of 52.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAXN

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to AAXN, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

AAXN Trading at 19.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.56% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares surge +14.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAXN rose by +19.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.23. In addition, Axon Enterprise Inc. saw 18.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAXN starting from MCBRADY MATTHEW R, who sale 350 shares at the price of $122.61 back on Dec 31. After this action, MCBRADY MATTHEW R now owns 8,058 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc., valued at $42,915 using the latest closing price.

SMITH PATRICK W, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Axon Enterprise Inc., sale 98,000 shares at $130.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that SMITH PATRICK W is holding 368,310 shares at $12,740,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.96 for the present operating margin

+57.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axon Enterprise Inc. stands at +0.17. The total capital return value is set at -1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.17. Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Axon Enterprise Inc. (AAXN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.91. Total debt to assets is 1.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.