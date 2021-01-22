Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) went down by -0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $152.78. The company’s stock price has collected -1.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/21 that Aptiv to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and 2021 Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Aptiv PLC (NYSE :APTV) Right Now?

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APTV is at 2.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Aptiv PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $133.78, which is -$16.64 below the current price. APTV currently public float of 268.77M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APTV was 1.69M shares.

APTV’s Market Performance

APTV stocks went down by -1.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.73% and a quarterly performance of 43.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.19% for Aptiv PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.36% for APTV stocks with a simple moving average of 56.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTV

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to APTV, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

APTV Trading at 14.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +16.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTV fell by -1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +188.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.56. In addition, Aptiv PLC saw 10.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTV starting from Massaro Joseph R, who sale 4,317 shares at the price of $96.91 back on Nov 02. After this action, Massaro Joseph R now owns 150,736 shares of Aptiv PLC, valued at $418,363 using the latest closing price.

SHERBIN DAVID M, the SVP, GC & Secretary of Aptiv PLC, sale 11,000 shares at $90.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that SHERBIN DAVID M is holding 87,920 shares at $990,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.85 for the present operating margin

+25.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptiv PLC stands at +6.90. The total capital return value is set at 16.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.68. Equity return is now at value 29.70, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Aptiv PLC (APTV), the company’s capital structure generated 125.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.62. Total debt to assets is 35.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.