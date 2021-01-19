Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) went up by 1.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $340.98. The company’s stock price has collected -3.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/15/21 that Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter Results on January 27, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Anthem Inc. (NYSE :ANTM) Right Now?

Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANTM is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Anthem Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $366.10, which is $37.1 above the current price. ANTM currently public float of 247.38M and currently shorts hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANTM was 1.31M shares.

ANTM’s Market Performance

ANTM stocks went down by -3.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.21% and a quarterly performance of 10.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.40% for Anthem Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.25% for ANTM stocks with a simple moving average of 15.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANTM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ANTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANTM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $402 based on the research report published on January 15th of the current year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANTM reach a price target of $325. The rating they have provided for ANTM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 01st, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to ANTM, setting the target price at $340 in the report published on June 05th of the previous year.

ANTM Trading at 2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +5.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANTM fell by -3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $320.06. In addition, Anthem Inc. saw 1.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANTM starting from Haytaian Peter D, who sale 5,833 shares at the price of $312.53 back on Dec 15. After this action, Haytaian Peter D now owns 32,642 shares of Anthem Inc., valued at $1,822,972 using the latest closing price.

Haytaian Peter D, the EVP & President, Commercial of Anthem Inc., sale 5,834 shares at $333.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Haytaian Peter D is holding 32,642 shares at $1,946,456 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.50 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Anthem Inc. stands at +4.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.04. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Anthem Inc. (ANTM), the company’s capital structure generated 65.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.51. Total debt to assets is 26.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.