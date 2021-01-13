American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) went down by -1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $104.97. The company’s stock price has collected -4.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/11/20 that American Electric Power Co. Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ :AEP) Right Now?

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEP is at 0.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for American Electric Power Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $94.66, which is $18.29 above the current price. AEP currently public float of 495.87M and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEP was 2.85M shares.

AEP’s Market Performance

AEP stocks went down by -4.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.63% and a quarterly performance of -13.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.04% for American Electric Power Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.78% for AEP stocks with a simple moving average of -6.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEP

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEP reach a price target of $88, previously predicting the price at $101. The rating they have provided for AEP stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to AEP, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

AEP Trading at -8.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEP fell by -4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.51. In addition, American Electric Power Company Inc. saw -6.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEP starting from CHODAK PAUL III, who sale 2,024 shares at the price of $90.67 back on Nov 12. After this action, CHODAK PAUL III now owns 6,580 shares of American Electric Power Company Inc., valued at $183,518 using the latest closing price.

McCullough Mark C, the Executive Vice President of American Electric Power Company Inc., sale 2,244 shares at $81.19 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that McCullough Mark C is holding 7,009 shares at $182,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.52 for the present operating margin

+25.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Electric Power Company Inc. stands at +12.37. The total capital return value is set at 5.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.43. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP), the company’s capital structure generated 157.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.10. Total debt to assets is 38.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.