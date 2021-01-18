Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) went down by -4.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.39. The company’s stock price has collected 8.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/21 that Allena Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in January

Is It Worth Investing in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ALNA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.80. ALNA currently public float of 29.22M and currently shorts hold a 5.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALNA was 966.01K shares.

ALNA’s Market Performance

ALNA stocks went up by 8.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.82% and a quarterly performance of 0.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.41% for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.32% for ALNA stocks with a simple moving average of -0.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALNA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ALNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALNA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on June 01st of the previous year 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to ALNA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 18th of the previous year.

ALNA Trading at 9.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares surge +9.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALNA rose by +8.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3480. In addition, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 15.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALNA starting from BRENNER LOUIS MD, who sale 103,116 shares at the price of $1.36 back on Dec 17. After this action, BRENNER LOUIS MD now owns 144,816 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $140,238 using the latest closing price.

WHOLIHAN EDWARD, the Chief Financial Officer of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 68,550 shares at $1.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that WHOLIHAN EDWARD is holding 121,272 shares at $93,228 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALNA

The total capital return value is set at -107.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -114.57. Equity return is now at value -210.80, with -114.20 for asset returns.

Based on Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA), the company’s capital structure generated 61.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.89. Total debt to assets is 30.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.68.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.