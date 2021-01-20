Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) went up by 2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $187.42. The company’s stock price has collected 17.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/18/21 that Section 230 Helped Build the Internet—Don’t Knock It Down

Is It Worth Investing in Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ :ABNB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Airbnb Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 20 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $156.92, which is -$18.45 below the current price. ABNB currently public float of 101.58M and currently shorts hold a 7.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABNB was 11.98M shares.

ABNB’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.17% for Airbnb Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.15% for ABNB stocks with a simple moving average of 15.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABNB stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ABNB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ABNB in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $154 based on the research report published on January 15th of the current year 2021.

ABNB Trading at 15.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.67%, as shares surge +18.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB rose by +17.26%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.21. In addition, Airbnb Inc. saw 18.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.36 for the present operating margin

+75.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc. stands at -14.03. The total capital return value is set at -17.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.44.

The receivables turnover for the company is 45.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.